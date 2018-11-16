Safe Haven Baby Box in NW Indiana now open

CHESTERTON, Ind. — A Safe Haven Baby Box is now open to the public in Chesterton, Ind.

The box, which is installed at the Chesterton fire station, was dedicated during a ceremony Friday. Officials were encouraged to get one after one was used near Michigan City earlier this year.

Safe Haven laws legally let a person to give up an unwanted infant in approved Safe Havens.

The box has a heater to keep the baby warm, and is designed to contact 911 as soon as it is used.

It can only be opened by authorities once it is closed with the baby inside.