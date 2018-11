× Midday Fix: The Soweto Gospel Choir performs live

Soweto Gospel Choir

Milton Ndlakuse, Musical Director for Soweto Gospel Choir

http://www.sowetogospelchoir.com/

Event:

Soweto Gospel Choir is performing at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave, on Friday, Nov. 16 at 8 P.M.

The concert is “Songs of the Free – a Concert Honoring Nelson Mandela”.

Tickets at 312-294-3000 or at www.CSO.org

