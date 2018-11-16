Midday Fix: DIY garden potting party and tips on making your centerpiece last from Thanksgiving throughout the holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tu Bloom of Bloom Designs

www.TuBLOOM.com

Tips:

-Main Ingredients to having a successful Potting Party (Good Plants, Soil, & a stylish planter.

-Know your lighting exposure and select plants that will do well for the length of time you plant on showing off your fabulous creation!

-You be YOU – Add a touch of what makes your centerpiece unique and stylish to your home/office.

-Accent (faux or real) your planters to give it an extra ‘POP’ – Autumn Themed, Holiday, NYE Party.. whatever it maybe, here is where you can get creative and have fun!

-Final Reminder… Watering – water by touch. Keep a close eye if your planter or dish does not have drainage holes.

www.TheFlowerShow.com

The Philly Flower Show runs March 2nd-March 10th 2019 @ the Philadelphia Convention center.

Tu Bloom will be the MC of their Gardener’s Studio and also leading daily Potting Parties, Container Competitions throughout the entire show!