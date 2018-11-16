× Local ministers demand action against officer who killed security guard in Robbins

ROBBINS, Ill. — Father Michael Pfleger and other church leaders are calling for the firing of a Midlothian police officer who shot and killed a security guard.

Jemel Roberson, 26, was shot and killed around 4 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Manny’s Blue Room Lounge in Robbins.

There was a fight inside the club while Roberson was working as a security guard when a man started shooting. Witnesses said as Roberson was apprehending the shooter, with police from Robbins, Cook County and Crestwood already on the scene, two officers from Midlothian arrived. Within moments, one of them shot Roberson several times.

Midlothian police say Roberson was the victim of “friendly fire.”

Some local ministers call it murder. Clergy members will gather at 10 a.m. Friday to demand the firing the officer.