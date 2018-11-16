Julie Brown, MTV star stopped by WGN

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Julie Brown is an actress and comedienne who is best known for her award-winning parody Medusa: Dare to be Truthful, for Showtime Networks, in which she spoofed the one and only, Madonna.

She also has made a huge impact as a musical artist. After her release of her first album, "Goddess in Progress," her style and sound grabbed the attention of the international crowd, and caught fire all across the globe. She is currently finishing up her third album, "Smell the Glamour."

Days of the Dead

November 16th-18th

Chicago Schaumburg Marriott

50 N. Martingale Rd

daysofthedead.com

For more on Julie Brown:

Website: http://www.juliebrown.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/juliebrownfans

Twitter: https://twitter.com/missjuliebrown