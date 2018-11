CHICAGO — Got questions about the recycling? The Illinois EPA has set up a website to help answer them.

The online guide tells how you to follow the rules of recycling.

Proper recycling procedures have become more important now that china has banned the import of most contaminated recyclables.

The site also answers your questions about curbside recycling, and it tells you where to take recyclables that can’t be collected in most curbside recycling programs in Illinois.

Check out the website here.