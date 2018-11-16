× Here’s how to help victims of the California wildfires

At least 63 people are now dead from a Northern California wildfire, and officials say they have a missing persons list with 631 names on it in an ever-evolving accounting of the victims of the nation’s deadliest wildfire in a century.

The high number of missing people probably includes some who fled the blaze and don’t realize they’ve been reported missing, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said. He said he’s making the list public so people can see if they are on it and let authorities know they survived.

The Camp Fire — the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in state history — has left 63 people dead, destroyed about 9,700 homes and scorched 142,000 acres. By early Friday, it was 45% contained.

Hundreds of deputies, National Guard troops and coroners are sifting through leveled homes and mangled cars for remains.

President Donald Trump is expected to visit the region Saturday as firefighters struggle to contain the blazes.

Here’s how to help those affected by the wildfires:

American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross is providing shelter and food for victims of the wildfire throughout different areas affected by the fires. People hoping to donate can visit Redcross.org, call 1-800-Red-Cross, or text REDCROSS to 90999.

Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation

Donations to the LAFD Foundation will support firefighters and first responders, and go toward equipment and supplies, training and outreach and youth programs.

Ventura County Community Foundation

The Ventura County Community Foundation has set up a fund to support the needs of local nonprofits serving the victims of the Woolsey and Hill fires.

The Humane Society of Ventura County

The Humane Society of Ventura County is accepting animals who have been evacuated and are in need of sanctuary for dogs, cats, horses or other domesticated animals.

United Way of Greater Los Angeles

The United Way of Greater Los Angeles is partnering with the United Way of Ventura County to provide aid to first responders and many low-income communities.

California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund

The California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fun supports intermediate and long-term recovery efforts for major California wildfires, as well as preparedness efforts.

Entertainment Industry Foundation

The Entertainment Industry Foundation supports firefighters and first responders who risk their lives to protect the people of California.

Enloe Medical Center

The Enloe Medical Center is one of the larger hospitals near the Camp Fire and is acting as the site for multiple evacuation centers.