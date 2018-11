Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The CTA holiday train returns next week!

It's a six-car train this year, decorated with over 75,000 lights, red bows and candy cane poles.

This year's train will take a turn on all the lines through Dec. 21.

There will also be a CTA holiday bus making its debut at the Festival of Lights parade on Saturday.

To catch a ride on the holiday train or bus, you can track their routes on transitchicago.com.