Chicago Christmas tree lighting in Millennium Park tonight

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago’s 105th annual Christmas tree lighting is Friday night in Millennium Park.

There will be music, Santa Claus and the emcee is “Hamilton” star Miguel Cervantes.

The tree is a 60-foot Norway Spruce from Elmhurst, donated by Deborah Orth and her family.

Millennium Park’s ice rink and the Maggie Daley Skating Ribbon opened Friday afternoon, and the Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza also opens Friday night.

The Tree Lighting Ceremony takes place at 6 p.m., with all the lights turning on at 6:30 p.m.