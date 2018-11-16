Chicago area 13-year-old girl is foster parent to neonatal kittens for PAWS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Julia Plambeck is 13-years-old and spends her time fostering neonatal kittens for PAWS Chicago.

The neonatal kittens are just under three-weeks old and need to be bottle-fed every couple of hours, and given medications. When the kittens are older and weigh enough, they are returned to PAWS to move on to their surgical procedures before being available for adoption.

Julia spreads her message of fostering through her Instagram account, Julie_fosters, where she has nearly 3,000 followers.

The teen said her goal is to get more people to foster and to learn the importance of fostering.

She wants to be a veterinarian when she's older, preferably a shelter vet.