Bulls Game Notes For Friday @ Milwaukee
➢ The road team has won the last seven meetings between the Bulls and Bucks, the longest active streak of its kind in any NBA series. Milwaukee’s last home win over the Bulls came in December 2016.
➢ Milwaukee is 3-4 in its last seven games after opening the season 7-0. The Bucks still have the NBA’s best average scoring differential at +10.9 points per game, scoring 121.0 per game while allowing 110.1.
➢ Over their last six games, the Bulls are averaging 96.8 points and shooting 28.5 percent from three-point range. In their first nine games, they averaged 109.3 points on 39.6 percent three-point shooting.
➢ After scoring 20+ points in each of his first 14 games this season – the longest streak by a Bull to start a season since Michael Jordan in 1988-89 (16) – Zach LaVine was held to 10 in Wednesday’s 111-82 loss at Boston.
➢ LaVine (25.9 ppg) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (25.8) are two of four Eastern Conference players averaging at least 25.0 points per game, along with Joel Embiid (27.6) and Kemba Walker (26.4). Antetokounmpo is the only NBA player averaging at least 25.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
➢ Khris Middleton has made at least two three-pointers in all 14 games this season. That’s the longest active streak in the NBA, and tied for the second-longest such streak in franchise history (at any point in a season); Ray Allen made multiple three-pointers in 17 straight games ending in March 2002.