Bulls Game Notes For Friday @ Milwaukee

➢ The road team has won the last seven meetings between the Bulls and Bucks, the longest active streak of its kind in any NBA series. Mi l waukee’s last home win over the Bulls came in December 2016.

➢ Milwaukee is 3-4 in its last seven games after opening the season 7-0. The Bucks still have the NBA’s best average scoring differential at +10.9 points per game , scoring 121.0 per game while allowing 110.1.

➢ Over their last six games, the Bulls are averaging 96.8 points and shooting 28.5 percent from three-point range. In their first nine games, they averaged 109.3 points on 39.6 percent three-point shooting.

➢ After scoring 20+ points in each of his first 14 games this season – the longest streak by a Bull to start a season since Michael Jordan in 1988-89 (16) – Zach LaVine was held to 10 in Wednesday’s 111-82 loss at Boston.

➢ LaVine (25.9 ppg ) and Giannis Antetokounmpo ( 25.8) are two of four Eastern Conference players averaging at least 25.0 points per game, along with Joe l Embiid (27.6) and Kemba Walker (26.4). Antetokounmpo is the only NBA player averaging at least 25.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists.