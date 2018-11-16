Blackhawks Game Notes For Friday vs Los Angeles
- The Kings have lost three straight, most recently losing to the Maple Leafs, 5-1. It was their eighth game this season scoring one or fewer goals, most in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over the Blues on Wednesday. They took only 19 shots in the game, their fewest in a win since taking 19 against Calgary on February 2, 2013.
- The Kings score 2.0 goals per game this season, the lowest mark in the NHL. The Blackhawks are allowing 3.5 goals per game, second most in the NHL (Senators, 4.1). L.A.’s -21 goal differential this season is worst in the NHL while Chicago’s -15 goal differential is tied with Anaheim for second-worst in the NHL.
- Drew Doughty is averaging 26:53 minutes on the ice this season, the most by any qualified skater in the NHL. He has played at least 25 minutes in 15 games, most by any-non goalie in the NHL.
- Alex DeBrincat had 14 points (8g, 6a) in October, including 11 in the first seven games of the season. He only has two points in six games in November – a goal and an assist.
- Jonathan Toews assisted on Chicago’s lone goal in the win over St. Louis Wednesday. The Blackhawks are 41-13-5 (.737) since 2016-17 when Toews records an assist.