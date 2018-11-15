× Winter Weather Advisory for southernmost portion of the Chicago area this Thursday morning

Winter Weather Advisories (purple-shaded counties on the highlighted map) have been extended farther north out of central Illinois and Indiana into the southernmost portion of the Chicago area this Thursday morning. Sticking snow and slippery driving conditions will develop this morning as far north as the immediate Chicago area with 1 to 2-inch accumulations to the south. A Winter Weather Advisory for two-inches of wet snow mixed at times with sleet is in effect until midday for Ford, Iroquois, Livingston and Kankakee Counties in Illinois and Newton, Jasper and Benton Counties in Indiana.

A center of low pressure will move north into central Indiana this morning and then swing off to the northeast this afternoon. Wet snow will spread north with the low pressure and then taper off from the west, as the low pressure departs this afternoon.

Latest Regional Weather Radar Mosaic…