Steve Grad from ‘Pawn Stars’ stops by to show off some authentic autographed memorabilia

Don't let low prices fool you! Steve Grad stopped by WGN to provide some great tips on how to score authentic autographed memorabilia from reputable dealers.

One of the top autograph authenticators in the world, Steve Grad is one of two principal authenticators who helped form Beckett Authentication Services (BAS) in November 2016. He is perhaps best known as the autograph expert featured on The History Channel’s “Pawn Stars” since 2013. Grad is celebrated for authenticated some of the most iconic sports memorabilia, including the highest-graded Babe Ruth single-signed baseball and the only known Joe Jackson-signed photo.

