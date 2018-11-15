IL transportation officials says be smart, pay attention driving in snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- If you're driving in the snow, state transportation officials say be smart and stay focused.

Illinois State police commanders describe the fatal accidents they’ve seen, often times the result of distracted driving in dangerous winter conditions.

“Together we are reminded that safety is everyone’s responsibility," says Hiram White, manager of IDOT operations. "This winter, plan ahead. If the weather is bad, ask yourself 'is this trip necessary?'"

The Illinois Department of Transportation, the Tollway Authority, state police and others are appealing to the public.

As dangerous as conditions can get here in the Great Lakes region, with weather changing in an instant, snow plow drivers and police all too often see people fumbling with their cell phones in winter driving conditions.

And snow plow drivers say they see too many distracted motorist cutting in front of snow plows carrying six-tons of salt.

The safety reminder is part of this year's "Winter Weather - Get it Together" campaign.