November 2018 tied for 3rd snowiest since measurements began at O’Hare; a new wave of snowfall threatens late Friday night into Saturday night; chill tightens its grip into early next week—warming due by Thanksgiving—40°+ highs
Rainy Tuesday night, scattered storms possible on Halloween
Temperatures descending toward mid and late December-levels by late week—the coldest weather here in 7 months; the incoming chill sets the stage for some sticking snow late Thursday night into Friday
Chill to tighten its grip on Chicago’s weather; season’s first set of daytime 30s due by week’s end; a shifting jet stream is driving the temp decline; disturbance could brush Chicago with some snow or flurries Thursday night into Friday
Potentially heavy rains to arrive in Chicago Friday, thanks in part to Hurricane Rosa
Season’s first snow expected Thursday night ❄️
Why does the word “muggy” refer to warm and humid conditions?
How do you define daytime and evening times in a weather forecast?
Temp downturn in sync with fall equinox
Powerful “SSW” winds to deliver Fall 2018’s 14th 80-degree day fueling severe weather in Wisconsin, portions of Minnesota and Iowa; late night showers due here—heavier rains arrive later this week; deep Western U.S. trough signaling 80s here and Plains/Rockies snows next week
Chilliest temps of the season could bring first flurries
Heavy storms headed toward the Chicago area, high winds possible
What is the difference between “partly cloudy” and “partly sunny” in weather forecasts?
Surging temps and humidities to lend this Labor Day weekend a “tropical feel”: the combo is to fuel t-storms in distinct clusters; rain-free hours expected between; highest storm concentrations/ ”marginal” severe weather risk: Saturday into Saturday night