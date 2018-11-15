New Chicago Sky head coach and general manager James Wade joins Sports Feed Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky have enjoyed some great moments in their history, but there is still one thing missing: A WNBA championship.

This week, they found the next person to try and take them there, and he knows a thing or two about league titles.

James Wade was an assistant the last two years for the Minnesota Lynx, who won the 2017 WNBA Championship. Now he'll try to bring that same success to Chicago as he takes over as both the head coach and the general manager of the franchise.

As he takes over this week, Wade joined Sports Feed to introduce himself to fans and discuss his plans with the club with Jarrett Payton and Andy Masur.

