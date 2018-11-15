Mother of Jemel Roberson’s child says she wants officer who killed him fired, charged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. — The mother of the child of a security guard who was fatally shot by a police officer in suburban Robbins said she wants the cop who killed him fired and charged with murder.

Jemel Roberson and Avontea Boose had a son together and were expecting another child. She said her son lost his father, who was his hero. She said the officer who killed him needs his badge taken away and needs to be in prison.

Roberson, 26, was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the parking lot of Manny’s Blue Room Lounge in Robbins around 4 a.m. There was a fight inside the club while Roberson was working as a security guard when a man started shooting. Witnesses said as Roberson was apprehending the shooter, with police from Robbins, Cook County and Crestwood already on the scene, two officers from Midlothian arrived. Within moments, one of them shot Roberson several times.

A preliminary report from the Illinois State Police said eyewitnesses told them Roberson was not wearing Identifiable security attire and was ordered to drop his weapon but did not, and then was shot.

Boose said Roberson was working that night picking up extra shifts to earn extra money for the upcoming holidays and said he never worked without wearing security gear.

Boose is part of a lawsuit filed against the officer and Midlothian Police Department.

Attorney Lee Merritt said in the final analysis, whether or not he had security gear really didn’t matter.

“There are witnesses who say they identified him as security. He was behaving as security, but more importantly he was performing a heroic act. No one as articulated that he presented a danger to law enforcement,” Lee Merritt, the family’s attorney, said.

Midlothian officials offered their condolences and said “this is a terrible case of friendly fire.”

To Boose and her legal team They now want the officer fired and to be charged criminally. They are calling on States Attorney Kim Foxx to launch her own investigation.

A fellow security guard who was on scene that Sunday morning told the Chicago Tribune that the officer who fired the fatal shots at Roberson did order Roberson to drop the weapon, but Roberson did not.