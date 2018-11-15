× Missing retired Andrew High School teacher found dead

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Two months after he disappeared, the body of retired Andrew High School science teacher Daniel Jarski has been found.

Jarski, 62, was last seen Sunday, Sept. 9 in rural Grant Park, Ill. He had left his cell phone and wallet at home. When he hadn’t returned home by late afternoon, his family began to worry.

His truck was found in a hunting area near the Kankakee River, but why it was there remains a mystery.

His body was discovered Saturday in Kankakee State Park in Will County.

Friends and family members held a series of searches and vigils, hoping for his safe return. This statement was posted to a “Find Dan Jarski” Facebook page earlier this week:

“The family got final confirmation from the Will County Coroners office. The body that was found the day of the search was Dan. As a family, we are empty. This has been such a long road for us, and for all of you that have followed it with us. So many of you searched tirelessly, shared this page, hung flyers, prayed with us that Dan would come home. We can’t say thank you enough. All we can say is that we are all blessed to have people like all of you in our lives.”

Jarski, who taught science at Andrew High School in Tinley Park for 23 years, is survived by a wife and three children. He retired in 2016.

His cause of death is under investigation.

41.176011 -87.879523