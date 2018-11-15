Jason Goch looks ahead to Bears-Vikings on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's been a while since Bears' fans have been this excited for a single game. Then again, it's been a while since the team had a game like this.

Matt Nagy takes his team under the lights on Sunday to face the Vikings in a game that could very well shape the NFC North face for the coming weeks. It has generated fan interest that hasn't been seen since the team was last in a legitimate playoff race back in 2013.

Jason Goch of SB Nation Radio was on Sports Feed to preview the game on Thursday with Jarrett Payton and Andy Masur. They discussed what the Bears have done well so far and how they can keep it going the rest of the season.

Along with football, Jason also talked some Cubs and White Sox with the guys, which you can watch in the video above or below.