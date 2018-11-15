Investigation underway in Country Clubs Hills after police-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. — An investigation is underway after a police-involved shooting in the suburbs Thursday evening.

The incident started around 9 p.m. in Flossmoor when a suspect was trying to get away in his car. It led to a police chase that ended in 167th Street in Country Club Hills. An officer from Country Club Hills joined the chase and stopped the suspect by ramming his car into the suspect's white four-door sedan. The officer then opened fired and struck the suspect at least once.

A woman heading into a nearby Walmart said she heard about five gunshots, maybe more.

"I know they were back-to-back," Sakrah Morris, a witness, said. "Everybody started screaming. People were trying to warn everybody inside the store that they were shooting. And I ran into my car and drove off."

It is unclear what started the chase.

The officer sustained minor injuries. The condition of the man shot by police is unknown.

No further information was provided.