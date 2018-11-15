× Eddie Olczyk gets ‘One More Shift’ with the Blackhawks on ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ night

CHICAGO – A year ago, he was at the event at the United Center in the middle of a fight with the disease which the night was raising awareness about around the United States and Canada.

Battling Stage 3 Colon Cancer, Eddie Olczyk came out to center ice to drop the ceremonial first puck before the Blackhawks game against the Ducks on November 27th with Lauren Graver, a ten-year old cancer patient from Mount Prospect on “Hockey Fights Cancer” night.

Donning a lavender Blackhawks’ jersey, he dropped it with Lauren right by his side, then stood next to her during the National Anthem.

A year later, Olczyk is cancer free, but continuing to do what he can to help those with the disease, and remember those who passed away. That includes Graver, who died a month after dropping the puck at the United Center.

A year later, Olczyk will get to do more than just drop the puck as he continues to raise cancer awareness. He’ll get to put on the pads one more time.

We're proud to invite former #Blackhawks forward, current TV Analyst and colon cancer survivor Eddie Olczyk to take the ice for #OneMoreShift on Sunday during #HockeyFightsCancer Night! pic.twitter.com/BPhLdQQkZv — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 15, 2018

On Thursday the Blackhawks announced that Olczyk will take part in “One More Shift” on Sunday night as part of this season’s “Hockey Fights Cancer” game against the Wild on Sunday at 5 PM, a game you can see on WGN-TV.

Like others in the past, Olczyk will put on his full hockey gear, skate onto the ice before the game, and stand with the current Blackhawks during the playing of the National Anthem.

Now a color commentator for the team and NBC Sports, the Chicago native started his playing career with the Blackhawks from 1984-1987, then rejoined the team from 1998-2000. He played 16 seasons in the NHL with six different teams, scoring 342 goals in 1,031 games.

Olczyk will also take part in a special “Purple Carpet” ceremony in the United Center atrium at 3 PM before the game to honor cancer survivors, those battling cancer, and family members of those who died from the disease.