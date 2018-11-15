Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Cold weekend with snow possible
-
Early blast of winter brings cold, first snow of the season
-
Rain expected this weekend and then cold weather
-
Cold temps stick around into the weekend
-
Showers possible headed into weekend
-
Rain possible on an otherwise mild weekend
-
-
Cooler than normal, rain possible this weekend
-
Season’s first snow expected Thursday night ❄️
-
First taste of winter arrives and brings snow
-
Cold persists through most of the week
-
Chilly temps, cloudy skies, rain possible
-
-
Rainy Tuesday night, scattered storms possible on Halloween
-
Cold air arrives this week
-
Rainy weekend ahead