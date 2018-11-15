Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corrigan asks WGN reporter to have a baby

CHICAGO — Reporter Ana Belaval hosted a Smashing Pumpkins listening party at the Adler Planetarium during the WGN Morning News Primetime Special Wednesday, and band frontman Billy Corrigan had an interesting proposal for her — having a baby.
Here's the conversation:
Corrigan: "When you're ready to have another, just let me know."
Belaval: "Oh no, that's closed. Factory closed!"
Corrigan: "Since this is the 'primetime edition' can we go a little more adult?"
Belaval: "I take that very personally, that factory is closed, if you want to go somewhere else, go right ahead!"
Click here to watch the full interview, which also included Smashing Pumpkins' Jeff Schroeder and Billy's son Augustus.
Corrigan and Belaval have known each other for years. Back in 2013, he even serenaded her live on WGN.