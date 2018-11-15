Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corrigan asks WGN reporter to have a baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Reporter Ana Belaval hosted a Smashing Pumpkins listening party at the Adler Planetarium during the WGN Morning News Primetime Special Wednesday, and band frontman Billy Corrigan had an interesting proposal for her — having a baby.

Here's the conversation:

Corrigan: "When you're ready to have another, just let me know."

Belaval: "Oh no, that's closed. Factory closed!"

Corrigan: "Since this is the 'primetime edition' can we go a little more adult?"

Belaval: "I take that very personally, that factory is closed, if you want to go somewhere else, go right ahead!"