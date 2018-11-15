Beth Engelman gives us a sneak peak at Chicago toy and game week

Posted 11:55 AM, November 15, 2018, by , Updated at 11:56AM, November 15, 2018

 

The holidays are around the corner so Beth stopped by WGN to share 10 toys and games that you can find at the Chicago Toy and Game fair this year. The Chicago Toy and Game fair will  be held this weekend for families and people of all ages to play! For more information please check out the information below.

Chicago Toy and Game Fair

Saturday, November 17th 10:00 am 6:00 pm

Sunday, November 18th 10:00 am 5:00 pm

 

For more information please visit the following:

Websitehttps://www.chitag.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/chitagweek?lang=en

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChicagoToyAndGameWeek/

 