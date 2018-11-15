Bears fans apologize for blocking vet’s Jumbotron proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Three Chicago Bears fans have apologized for blocking a veteran's Jumbotron proposal during Sunday's afternoon game.

Cpl. Nathan Jennings was awarded the Illinois Medal of Valor during the Veterans Day Bears game at Soldier Field against the Detroit Lions. He rescued a woman from a car that flipped into a pond in August.

Jennings decided to make the day extra special by proposing to his girlfriend Alyssa on the Jumbotron during the game. But when he got down on one knee, the Bears fans sitting in front of him jumped up to cheer, ultimately blocking the proposal from being shown.

DOWN IN FRONT!!! Congrats to the happy couple! 💍 pic.twitter.com/jHbrikS5R4 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 11, 2018

So WGN tracked down the couple and invited them on the WGN Morning News "Primetime Special" Wednesday night, and the anchors read them an apology from the offending fans:

"While we sincerely appreciate the invitation to join the WGN Morning News "Primetime Special," we will respectfully have to decline, as we feel Chicago has seen enough of our ugly mugs! The focus tonight should be solely on Corporal Nathan Jennings and his fiancé Alyssa. Best of wishes to the future Mr. and Mrs. Go Bears and Go USA!

The Bears fans also gave them flowers and a gift card for a night out.