The Adler Planetarium helped the WGN Morning News host Billy Corgan for a out of this world listening party!

But that's not the only cool thing happening at the Adler.

This winter, they will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of NASA's Apollo 11 mission. It will be moon mania! They will have programming, events and even a new sky show starting in January!

More information at Adler's website.