3 charged with murder in connection to man found dead outside West Chicago home

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. -- Three men are now charged with killing a man outside a party in West Chicago.

Juan Calderon, 21, of Aurora, Emilio Guillen, 27, of Rockford and Fredi Bautista, 26, of West Chicago, were charged with first degree murder for the death of Alexander Nicolas, 26.

Nicolas’s body was found outside a home in the 600 block of East Forest Avenue on Nov. 9.

Nicolas was attending a party at the house. When he left, he went to his car, and the three defendants allegedly attacked him. According to DuPage County State’s Attorney, Guillen gave the order to shoot and Calderon allegedly shot Nicolas in the head.

DuPage County State’s Attorney said in a statement the defendants are believed to have shot Nicolas “simply because they believed he was in a rival gang.”

Arraignments are set for next month.