2 killed in hit-and-run crash on South Side

CHICAGO — Police are searching for the person who was involved in a crash that left two people dead.

The accident happened at 1 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of State Street and 71st Street in the Park Manor neighborhood.

A man in a white car was driving fast when he exited the northbound State Street ramp and hit another car on 71st Street.

Two men were in that car. They were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The victims have been identified as Jerome Clopton, 35, and James Moore, 42.

The man in the white car ran off.

Police have been using a K-9 unit and helicopter to try and find him.