WGN-TV & OAK BROOK PRODUCTIONS BRING HOME 11 EMMY® AWARDS

CHICAGO, November 12, 2018 – At Saturday’s 2018 Chicago/Midwest Emmy® Awards, WGN-TV and Oak Brook Productions (OBP) won 11 Emmy® Awards. WGN-TV/OBP Emmy® Award winners include:

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Investigative Single Story

Violence Against Nurses: Meghan Dwyer, Reporter; Marsha Bartel, Kevin Doellman, Producers. WGN

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Serious News (Hard) Feature

Laurie Dann: Julie Unruh, Reporter; Vince Tagle, Producer. WGN

Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Education/Schools

Experience is the Best Teacher: Michael Lowe, Reporter; Mike D’Angelo, Kevin Doellman, Jennifer Lyons, Sandy Pudar, Producers. WGN

Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Environment

Here Comes the Sun: The Draw and Awe of ‘Chicagohenge’: Michael Lowe, Reporter; Kevin Doellman, Jennifer Lyons, Reed Nolan, Sandy Pudar, Producers. WGN

Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Politics/Government

Fleeing Illinois: Ben Bradley, Investigative Reporter; Kevin Doellman, Producer. WGN

Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Weather

Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria: Ana Belaval, Reporter/Producer; Hector Betancourt, Producer. WGN

Outstanding Achievement for Documentary Programs – Topical

Violence: The New Plague: Dina Bair, Reporter; Katharin Czink, Mike D’Angelo, Brad Piper, Producers. WGN

Outstanding Achievement for Informational/Instructional Programming Program/Special/Series/Feature/Segment

Chicago’s Best: Best Chicago Originals: Joshua Kaufman, Executive Producer; Jordan Arseneau, Randell Golman, Mike Janowski, Jason Polevoi, Producers; Elliott Bambrough, Brittney Payton, Hosts. Oak Brook Productions

Outstanding Achievement for Interactivity

Chicago’s Best: Taco Crawl: Joshua Kaufman, Executive Producer; Elliott Bambrough, Host; Jason Polevoi, Randell Golman, Mike Janowski, Greg Larson, Imelda Valencia Cuevas, Jordan Arseneau, Producers. Oak Brook Productions

Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent -– Program Host/Moderator

Elliott Bambrough – Chicago’s Best. Oak Brook Productions

Outstanding Crafts Achievement Off-Air: Photographer – News

Kevin Doellman, Reed Nolan – Seeking the Sun, Capturing Chicagohenge. WGN

