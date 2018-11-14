× WGN-TV BECOMES “CHICAGO’S MERRY OWN” FOR THE HOLIDAYS WITH THREE NEW PRESENTATIONS OF FAMILY CLASSICS

CHICAGO, November 14, 2018 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will be celebrating the 2018 holiday season as “Chicago’s Merry Own” with special programing, events and promotions. Once again, Dean Richards will be hosting Family Classics this holiday season with three special presentations: “Big” starring Tom Hanks on Thanksgiving Day, November 22 at 6:30pm; the critically acclaimed 1951 holiday classic “Scrooge” starring Alastair Sim on December 14 at 7pm, and a New Year’s Eve double-feature of the Marx Brothers’ “Duck Soup” and “Horse Feathers” on December 31 at 10:30pm.

Other holiday highlights include WGN-TV’s live broadcast of the Uncle Dan’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with hosts Dan Ponce and Sarah Jindra on November 22 at 8am; Bozo, Gar & Ray: WGN TV Classics featuring “Hardrock, Coco and Joe,” “Suzy Snowflake” and “Frosty the Snowman” November 22 at 11am; the 16th annual WGN Morning News Toy Drive on December 14; and a week-long Chicago’s Merry Own Giveaway starting December 3 on WGN Morning News where viewers watching during the 9am hour can win prizes such as tickets to Blue Man Group, the Harlem Globetrotters, a fabulous Rosemont package, a $500 gift card from Art Van Furniture, and a trip for two from Apple Vacations.

Here’s a complete list of upcoming holiday specials and movies that will air on WGN-TV (all times CT):

Thursday, November 22

8-11a Uncle Dan’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Live) (HD)

Chicago’s 85th annual holiday parade kicks off the 2018 holiday season on historic State Street with giant balloons, spirited marching bands, high-stepping equestrians, fabulous floats, performance groups and celebrities. WGN’s Dan Ponce and Sarah Jindra host coverage. (Broadcast also simulcast on the WGN America cable network, streamed live on WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV Live app.)

11a-1p Bozo, Gar & Ray: WGN TV Classics (2005)

A look back at three of WGN’s most beloved television series: “Bozo’s Circus,” “Garfield Goose and Friends” and “Ray Rayner and His Friends.” The classic TV trilogy starred Chicago television legends Bob Bell, Frazier Thomas, Ray Rayner, Roy Brown and Ned Locke among others. 1950s holiday favorites “Hardrock, Coco and Joe,” “Suzy Snowflake” and “Frosty the Snowman” are also featured. Dean Richards hosts. (Broadcast also streamed live on WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV Live app.)

1-6p FriendsGiving (HD)

Back-to-back airings of all 10 classic “Friends” Thanksgiving episodes: “The One Where Underdog Gets Away” (1994), “The One with the List” (1995), “The One with the Football” (1996), “The One with Chandler in a Box” (1997), “The One with All the Thanksgivings” (1998), “The One Where Ross Got High” (1999), “The One Where Chandler Doesn’t Like Dogs” (2000), “The One with the Rumor” (2001), “The One with Rachel’s Other Sister” (2002) and “The One with the Late Thanksgiving” (2003).

6:30-9p Family Classics: Big (2018) (HD)

Dean Richards hosts a special presentation of “Family Classics,” featuring the 1988 motion picture “Big” starring Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins, Robert Loggia and John Heard.

Sunday, November 25

2:30-5p Family Classics: Big (2018) (HD)

Dean Richards hosts a special presentation of “Family Classics,” featuring the 1988 motion picture “Big” starring Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins, Robert Loggia and John Heard.

Friday, December 7

8-9p Stellar Tribute to the Holidays (2018) (HD)

Musical performances and holiday memories from gospel music artists including Marvin Sapp, Tasha Cobbs, Jonathan Nelson, Donald Lawrence, Kurt Carr and Canton Jones.

Friday, December 14

7-9p Family Classics: Scrooge (2018) (HD)

Dean Richards hosts a special presentation of “Family Classics,” featuring the critically acclaimed 1951 holiday classic “Scrooge” starring Alastair Sim, Kathleen Harrison, Mervyn Johns, Hermione Baddeley, Michael Hordern, George Cole and Patrick Macnee.

Sunday, December 16

1-3p Bozo, Gar & Ray: WGN TV Classics (2005)

A look back at three of WGN’s most beloved television series: “Bozo’s Circus,” “Garfield Goose and Friends” and “Ray Rayner and His Friends.” The classic TV trilogy starred Chicago television legends Bob Bell, Frazier Thomas, Ray Rayner, Roy Brown and Ned Locke among others. 1950s holiday favorites “Hardrock, Coco and Joe,” “Suzy Snowflake” and “Frosty the Snowman” are also featured. Dean Richards hosts. (Broadcast also streamed live on WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV Live app.)

3-5p Family Classics: Scrooge (2018) (HD)

Dean Richards hosts a special presentation of “Family Classics,” featuring the critically acclaimed 1951 holiday classic “Scrooge” starring Alastair Sim, Kathleen Harrison, Mervyn Johns, Hermione Baddeley, Michael Hordern, George Cole and Patrick Macnee.

Saturday, December 22

7-8p Stellar Tribute to the Holidays (2018) (HD)

Musical performances and holiday memories from gospel music artists including Marvin Sapp, Tasha Cobbs, Jonathan Nelson, Donald Lawrence, Kurt Carr and Canton Jones.

Sunday, December 23

1-5p Holiday Movie: The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965) (HD)

Grand-scale portrayal of the life of Jesus Christ according to the Bible. Cast: Max von Sydow, Dorothy McGuire, Charlton Heston, John Wayne, David McCallum

Monday, December 25

12-1:30a Christmas Midnight Mass (Live) (HD)

Catholic Christmas Mass from Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago. (Broadcast also streamed live on WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV Live app.)

1:30-6a The Yule Log

A burning Yule Log hearth with holiday music. (Broadcast also streamed live on WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV Live app.)

9a-5p Antenna TV Christmas Through the Years

Christmas episodes from the TV series “Father Knows Best,” “The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show,” “Dennis the Menace,” “Hazel,” “McHale’s Navy,” “The Joey Bishop Show,” “Bewitched,” “The Partridge Family,” “Maude,” “Welcome Back, Kotter,” “Three’s Company” and “Mork & Mindy.”

Monday, December 31

10:30p-12a Family Classics: Duck Soup (2018) (HD)

Dean Richards hosts a special presentation of “Family Classics,” featuring the 1933 motion picture “Duck Soup” starring Groucho, Harpo, Chico and Zeppo Marx, with Margaret Dumont, Louis Calhern, Edgar Kennedy and Raquel Torres.

Tuesday, January 1

12-1:30a Family Classics: Horse Feathers (2018) (HD)

Dean Richards hosts a special presentation of “Family Classics,” featuring the 1932 motion picture “Horse Feathers” starring Groucho, Harpo, Chico and Zeppo Marx, with Thelma Todd, Florine McKinney, and David Landau.

Sunday, January 6

2-3:30p Family Classics: Duck Soup (2018) (HD)

Dean Richards hosts a special presentation of “Family Classics,” featuring the 1933 motion picture “Duck Soup” starring Groucho, Harpo, Chico and Zeppo Marx, with Margaret Dumont, Louis Calhern, Edgar Kennedy and Raquel Torres.

3:30-5p Family Classics: Horse Feathers (2018) (HD)

Dean Richards hosts a special presentation of “Family Classics,” featuring the 1932 motion picture “Horse Feathers” starring Groucho, Harpo, Chico and Zeppo Marx, with Thelma Todd, Florine McKinney, and David Landau.

