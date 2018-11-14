Tinley Park family says embattled mortgage firm didn’t credit payments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TINLEY PARK, Ill. — A nationally known mortgage company is accused of “years of widespread errors” and botching basic functions like crediting customers’ payments and sending out accurate monthly statements.

Now, a Tinley Park family says they are losing their home because of similar errors and a maddening, years-long effort to correct mistakes.

“I can’t fight this any longer,” Sandy Zbonski said. “It’s been going on for six years.”

Her home is scheduled to be sold in foreclosure in December.

The Zbonski’s story is similar to claims made in complaints and lawsuits filed against Ocwen Financial by state attorneys general in all 50 states, as well as the Consumers Financial Protection Bureau.

"Ocwen has repeatedly made mistakes and taken shortcuts at every stage of the mortgage servicing process, costing some consumers money and others their homes," the bureau’s director, Richard Cordray, said in April 2017 as his agency filed suit against Ocwen.

“You really have to go back to where it all began,” said Jonathan Corley, Zbonski’s son, who has been involved in the fight with Ocwen and the four mortgage companies that succeeded it in servicing his family’s loan.

“We made payments that weren’t applied to our loan,” Corley said.

A spokesman for Ocwen denies the company made any mistakes in servicing the Zbonski’s loan. A full statement from the company is included below. Watch the full story by clicking the video above

Statement from John Lovallo, Ocwen spokesman:

Ms. Zbonski’s mortgage was transferred to Ocwen in February 2010, and at that time was three months past due. The borrower was able to bring the mortgage current in October 2010. Unfortunately, by December 2010, the mortgage was again past due. While Ocwen serviced Ms. Zbonski’s mortgage, we made several attempts to work with her to find a solution, including offering various loan modification options. Unfortunately, the mortgage was serviced transferred to another servicer in May of 2013, before Ms. Zbonski and the company were able to finalize the terms of an agreement. We have not been the servicer of this mortgage for more than five years. More than two years ago, we were contacted by third parties and we conducted a detailed review of the record of payments for this mortgage. We found funds were applied appropriately and no irregularities were identified. Ocwen empathizes with any individual or family facing foreclosure. Ocwen is committed to working with distressed borrowers to find the right solution to allow them to keep their homes. Since January 1, 2008, Ocwen has completed approximately 795,000 loan modifications and provided billions of dollars in principal forgiveness."

