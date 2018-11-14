The “Trip Sisters” return with new travels!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The “Trip Sisters” Colleen Kelly and Catie Keogh, Hosts of their own radio show on WLS-AM and Digital Contributors for Travel Channel and Travel and Leisure.

Check out their trips!

1. The Reefs - Bermuda

2. Fairmont Southampton - Bermuda

3. The Rittenhouse - Philadelphia

4. The Wheelhouse Hotel - Chicago

5. Hotel Julian - Chicago

For more travel advice from the Trip Sisters:

Instagram: www.instagram.com/thetripsisters

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheTripSisters

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tripsisters

www.tripsisters.com/