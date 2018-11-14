Chicago’s Oriental Theatre is changing its name

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — For one downtown venue, the name in neon lights is about to change.

The Oriental Theatre will soon be known as the James M. Nederlander Theatre, and is getting a new marquee in February.

Located at 24 W. Randolph, the 3,200-seat theatre hosted Vaudeville, music, movies and live theater in Chicago as the "Oriental" since 1926.

"Broadway in Chicago," the current operator of the venue and a subsidiary of the Nederlander Organization, says the name change is "the right thing to do."

James M. Nederlander was one of the largest live theater owners and producers in the country, purchasing nine New York theaters and producing theater productions from 1965 to 1985. The Nederlander Organization currently owns nine Broadway theaters and 15 theaters nationwide and has brought in numerous big-named shows to Chicago.

A new marquee will be unveiled Feb. 12 for the opening of the musical "Dear Evan Hansen."