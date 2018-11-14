× The Bears-Rams game on Dec. 9 has been flexed to night

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — As the Bears continue to have success, their prominence on the national stage continues to increase.

Hence a few of their games are getting moved from Noon to prime time. After it happened with this weeks’ game against the Vikings, it did with another contest for Matt Nagy’s team in December.

The Bears’ game against the Rams at Soldier Field was moved up to the Sunday night spot on Wednesday, marking the second time the team has been “flexed” to the prime-time position.

Success from both teams is the main reason, just as it was when the league moved this Sunday’s Bears-Vikings game to the 7:20 PM slot from a Noon start a few weeks back.

In Matt Nagy’s first season, the Bears have raced out to a 6-3 record and lead the NFC North as they search for their first playoffs berth since 2010. Meanwhile, the Rams are in a battle for the league’s best record as they’ve won nine of their first ten games this season.

This will be the third prime time game for the Bears at home in 2018, having played the Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 2 and Minnesota this week. The Bears opened the season on the road with a night game against the Packers in which they lost a 20-point second half lead in a 24-23 defeat at Lambeau Field.