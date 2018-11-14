Susana Mendoza announces run for Chicago mayor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Susana Mendoza has officially announced that she will run mayor of Chicago.

Just eight days ago, she won re-election as State Comptroller.

She announced her bid in a video released earlier Wednesday morning.

She says she wants to help shape "the next generation, not just the next four years."

The announcement has been expected for weeks, although she wouldn't confirm her plans, saying she was focusing on her comptroller campaign.

Mendoza becomes the 17th candidate to launch a mayoral campaign.