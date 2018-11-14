× Sticking snow likely over portions of the Chicago area Thursday

Cold air continues to dominate our weather with sub-normal readings continuing into next week. The cold temperatures will result in snow spreading north across the area Thursday, as low pressure lifts north out of southern Indiana. A Winter Storm Warning for 5 to 7-inches+ snow will be in effect for southern Illinois with Winter Storm Advisories in effect for southern and central Indiana and central Illinois. Snowfall totals should be light here – on the order of a dusting to an inch Chicago west and north with up to 2 inches south and east of the city.

We missed the record low temperature for Chicago by 3-degrees Wednesday morning – bottoming-out at 17-degrees, while area-wide readings in the teens were recorded – lowest was 12-degrees at Rochelle. We haven’t had a day of above normal temperatures so far this month – the coldest start to November in 22 years and the 8th-coldest start to November since records began 148 years ago.