What other way to kick off our Primetime Special then with Paul Konrad in a bath tub...
Paul takes bath in Skilling’s tub for WGN Morning News Primetime open
-
WGN-TV to air WGN Morning News Primetime Special 7-9pm on Nov. 14
-
A-list celebs say they’re ‘too busy’ for WGN Morning News Primetime Special
-
First look at CM Punk in ‘Girl on the Third Floor’ horror film – exclusive video!
-
Baby drowns in tub when mother falls asleep, Chicago police say
-
Robin and Paul finally get their own show, too
-
-
Mom drowned baby in tub because she ‘did not want to hear her son cry,’ police say
-
NBA suspends Ingram, Rondo, Paul in Lakers-Rockets dustup
-
ART PAUL OF PLAYBOY: The Man Behind the Bunny
-
3 arrested after kidnapped man found naked, badly hurt in abandoned California home
-
Emmy winner Glenn Weiss proposes to girlfriend during speech, shocks audience
-
-
Dad charged in infant son’s death allegedly left boy in bath, played video games
-
Trump and Sessions spar; Durbin meets with Kavanaugh
-
Terry Savage talks stocks, Medicare on WGN Morning News