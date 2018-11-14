× No record at O’Hare, but area-wide temperatures in the teens this chilly Wednesday morning

Under cold high pressure, clear skies, and light winds, most temperatures dropped off into the teens Chicago-area-wide this chilly Wednesday morning. Actually the lowest readings were the 12-degrees registered at Rochelle and Freeport. Chicago’s record low temperature of 14-degrees for this date set back in 1916 still stands – the official reading at the O’Hare site bottomed-out at 17 degrees. Midway Airport in the Chicago “heat island” recorded a low of 20-degrees.

Farther north in Wisconsin Antigo hit zero, Rhinelander 2 and Stevens Point 3.

Following is a listing of area low-temperatures…

Location/low temp

Freeport…12

Rochelle…12

Sterling/Rock Falls…13

Morris/Washburn…13

DeKalb…14

Kankakee…14

Rockford…14

DuPage/West C hicago…14

Aurora/Sugar Grove…14

Pontiac…15

Schaumburg…15

Waukegan…15

Joliet…15

Lansing…17

Romeoville/Lewis Univ….17

O’Hare…17

Palwaukee/Wheeling…18

Midway…20

NW INDIANA

Rensselaer…14

Michigan City…18

Valparaiso…18

Gary…19

SE WISCONSIN

Madison…10

Kenosha…15

Janesville…16

Milwaukee…17