No record at O’Hare, but area-wide temperatures in the teens this chilly Wednesday morning
Under cold high pressure, clear skies, and light winds, most temperatures dropped off into the teens Chicago-area-wide this chilly Wednesday morning. Actually the lowest readings were the 12-degrees registered at Rochelle and Freeport. Chicago’s record low temperature of 14-degrees for this date set back in 1916 still stands – the official reading at the O’Hare site bottomed-out at 17 degrees. Midway Airport in the Chicago “heat island” recorded a low of 20-degrees.
Farther north in Wisconsin Antigo hit zero, Rhinelander 2 and Stevens Point 3.
Following is a listing of area low-temperatures…
Location/low temp
Freeport…12
Rochelle…12
Sterling/Rock Falls…13
Morris/Washburn…13
DeKalb…14
Kankakee…14
Rockford…14
DuPage/West C hicago…14
Aurora/Sugar Grove…14
Pontiac…15
Schaumburg…15
Waukegan…15
Joliet…15
Lansing…17
Romeoville/Lewis Univ….17
O’Hare…17
Palwaukee/Wheeling…18
Midway…20
NW INDIANA
Rensselaer…14
Michigan City…18
Valparaiso…18
Gary…19
SE WISCONSIN
Madison…10
Kenosha…15
Janesville…16
Milwaukee…17