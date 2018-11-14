× Midday Fix: Crowd pleasing & wallet friendly wines for Thanksgiving

Mike DeSimone and Jeff Jenssen, authors of the book Red Wine

www.worldwineguys.com

Featured Wines:

Girard Sauvignon Blanc – $16 – A crisp, bright Sauvignon Blanc from Napa Valley that is great with appetizers and will pair well with turkey and vegetables.

Dominio de la Abadesa Verdejo – $20 – A Spanish white wine for the oak-lovers in the family, it will pair well with any dishes with cream sauce or melted cheese.

Layer Cake Pinot Noir $16 A richly layered Pinot Noir from California’s Central Coast. Many people say Pinot Noir is the perfect Thanksgiving wine because it goes with many different types of food. This one will pair with appetizers or the main course.

Bellacosa California Cabernet Sauvignon – $20 – This is for the Cabernet lover in your family. This is a relatively new player on the California wine scene, and the rich fruit and spice flavors over-deliver for the price.

Sauvion Chinon Cabernet Franc – $13 – For the wine geek in your group of friends: Cabernet Franc from the Loire Valley. Green pepper and spice flavor is excellent with stuffing and vegetables, and the price can’t be beat.