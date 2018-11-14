Man shot by police on Chicago’s West Side: officials

CHICAGO — Chicago police shot a man on the West Side following a confrontation Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
According to police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, officers encountered a gunman in the 600 block of North Lawndale Avenue about 3 p.m. Wednesday. During an ensuing confrontation, the gunman was shot in his abdomen. The Chicago Fire Department said a man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious to critical condition.
No officers were injured.
Investigators were on the scene Wednesday afternoon.
This is a developing story.
41.892829 -87.719144