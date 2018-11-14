Man shot by police on Chicago’s West Side: officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago police shot a man on the West Side following a confrontation Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

According to police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, officers encountered a gunman in the 600 block of North Lawndale Avenue about 3 p.m. Wednesday. During an ensuing confrontation, the gunman was shot in his abdomen. The Chicago Fire Department said a man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious to critical condition.

No officers were injured.

Investigators were on the scene Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

Police Involved Shooting - 600 N. Lawndale. Police encounter a gunman and a confrontation ensues. Offender was shot and transported to area hospital PIO responding. pic.twitter.com/Jg07JVgXoN — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 14, 2018