Here's how to get a free Chick-fil-A sandwich delivered to your door

Chick-Fil-A is giving away 200,000 free chicken sandwiches.

The restaurant is celebrating the launch of their new delivery service through DoorDash. They’ll deliver orders from more than 1,100 of its restaurants nationwide.

Deliveries must be within ten minutes away.

To claim your free chicken sandwich, just order Chick-Fil-A on DoorDash and use promo code “CFADELIVERY.” Orders must be at least $5 and made after 10:30 a.m. local time.

The offer starts Wednesday and runs until Nov. 20.