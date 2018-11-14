× Glenbard East High School student charged after threatening Snapchat video

LOMBARD, Ill. — A student at Glenbard East High School is now charged with two counts of a false report after posting a threatening video on social media directed at his school.

A DuPage County judge ordered the student remain on home detention and was released to the custody of his parents.

The Snapchat video showed a male holding a gun saying, “One, two, three, all the kids will leave. They’re not so cool because I’ll shoot-up the school.”

This is the second threat at Glenbard East by a student in about a month.

The student’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 21.