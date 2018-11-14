First of two snow systems swipes area Thursday; its ice & snow produced downstate travel troubles; another snow possible with a new cold push Saturday; November remains 8th coldest since 1871
Season’s first snow expected Thursday night ❄️
Snow set to snarl morning commute in Chicagoland
Early blast of winter brings cold, first snow of the season
First taste of winter arrives and brings snow
Temperatures descending toward mid and late December-levels by late week—the coldest weather here in 7 months; the incoming chill sets the stage for some sticking snow late Thursday night into Friday
Chill to tighten its grip on Chicago’s weather; season’s first set of daytime 30s due by week’s end; a shifting jet stream is driving the temp decline; disturbance could brush Chicago with some snow or flurries Thursday night into Friday
Midweek warming due to follow frigid Tuesday
Strong winds/snow showers move southeast across the Chicago area this Saturday afternoon
Sticking snow likely over portions of the Chicago area Thursday
Chilly temperatures to persist through weekend
Does it rain or snow more often on Friday or Saturday or Sunday than on the other days of the week?
Halloween 2018 full of “ tricks”—not treats for many parts of the country: Sticking snows in the Rockies, severe Gulf Coast weather and a flood potential along the Ohio River; Chicagoans have watched days shorten seasonally since June by nearly 5 hours —and another hour disappears in November—the city’s fastest cooling month
How accurate are the weather forecasts in the Old Farmer’s Almanac?