Chicago's Very Own Phil Brooks, a.k.a. former WWE superstar CM Punk, is starring in a new horror film "Girl on the Third Floor," and WGN has an exclusive first look at some of the footage.

The movie was filmed at a house in suburban Frankfort that has long been considered to be haunted.

"Girl on the Third Floor" is in post-production now and is expected to be in theaters next year.

