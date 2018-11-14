Dave Chappelle photobombs Ohio couple’s engagement photo shoot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio – A couple from Ohio got an early wedding present when Dave Chappelle photobombed the engagement shoot.

Tommy Saunders and Emily Eldridge were taking photos at a brewery when they spotted Chappelle. He declined to take a photo, but he stuck around to chat with the couple about Saunder's military service. When the the couple told him that Saunders has served in the Air Force since 2010, Chappelle changed his mind. He announced that instead of posing, he would do a photobomb.

Jaycee Brammer, owner of Jaycee Marie Photography, captured the images and shared them on her Facebook page.

When she showed him the shots at the brewery, he laughed and said, 'We're gonna go viral, man.' "

Photos courtesy of Jaycee Marie Photography.