× Crawford’s first shutout of 2018 gives Jeremy Colliton his first win as Blackhawks’ head coach

CHICAGO – The new coach of the Blackhawks got in the win column a lot like the old coach did on Wednesday night.

No, the team’s offense didn’t awaken and come through with a big effort as they might have hoped against the Blues at the United Center. Instead, it was good, old-fashioned grit in the goal from No. 50 that finally got Jeremy Colliton into the win column as Blackahwks’ head coach – and it was a long time coming for the team.

Corey Crawford pitched his first shutout of the season in his 10th game since his return to the lineup, and all 28 of those saves were needed. Brent Seabrook’s second period goal – which deflected of a Blues player’s skate – was the only goal of the night as the Blackhawks won it 1-0 for their first victory since October 25th.

The team was 6-6-2 at that point, but since they’ve gone eight games without a victory, mustering just two overtime points in that stretch in which Joel Quenneville was fired after a decade with the team. Colliton was able to get a point on Monday in an overtime loss at Carolina, but thanks to his goalie, he is finally in the win column in Chicago.