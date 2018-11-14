× Charter Schools CEO under investigation for inappropriate behavior with graduate

CHICAGO — Noble Network of Charter Schools CEO Michael Milkie is under investigation for inappropriate behavior with at least one female graduate.

Two of his deputies told the Charter Network, he held hands and slow-danced with a graduate.

In a statement, Noble said it had no knowledge of allegations that “were criminal in nature”.

Last week, Milkie abruptly announced plans to retire at the end of the year.

Noble has hired an outside firm to conduct “a full investigation”.