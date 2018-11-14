Bulls Game Notes For Wednesday @ Boston
- The Bulls lost to Dallas, 103-98, the third straight game scoring under 100 points. After averaging 109.9 points while shooting 39.3 percent from three in October, the Bulls are averaging 100.7 points and are shooting 30.7 percent from three in November.
- The Celtics finished a five-game road trip going 1-4, most recently losing to Portland, 100-94. They scored only 37 points in the first half – they are averaging 48.2 points in the first half this season, worst in the NBA.
- The Celtics took three of the four games against the Bulls last season, holding Chicago to under 100 points twice. They won the series despite shooting only 33.8 percent from three-point range while the Bulls shot 40.5 percent from three.
- Zach LaVine dropped 26 against Dallas on Monday and has scored at least 20 points in every game this season. His 14 games with at least 20 points is the longest streak by a Bulls player to start a season since Michael Jordan had 16 straight to start the 1988-89 season.
- Marcus Morris went 3-for-6 from three against Portland and has hit at least two threes in all but two games this season. He is shooting 48.4 percent from three this season, third best by a forward in the NBA (minimum 50 attempts).
- The Bulls’ bench is shooting better from the field (48.6 percent to 43.2 percent) and from three (43.7 percent to 32.6 percent) than the starters. The Bulls’ 43.7 percent from three off the bench trails only the Warriors (45.8 percent) for best in the NBA.