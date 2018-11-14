Blackhawks Game Notes For Wednesday vs. St. Louis
- The Blues fell to the Wild, 3-2, at home on Sunday, concluding their seven-game homestand with a 4-3-0 record. St. Louis is now 0-5-1 when scoring three or fewer goals, and 6-1-2 when scoring at least four goals.
- Alex Pietrangelo scored in the Blues’ loss to Minnesota, giving him a goal in back-to-back games and a point in three straight. He had a goal and two assists in St. Louis’ 7-3 win over Chicago on October 27, and has 33 points in 44 career games against the Hawks.
- This is already the fourth time these teams have met this season – Chicago won the first two in overtime before that four-goal St. Louis win on October 27. The Blues haven’t earned a point against Chicago in four straight games within a season since they did so in five straight in 2008-09.
- The Blackhawks lost to the Hurricanes, 3-2, in Raleigh on Monday, extending their losing streak to eight games (it started with that October 27 loss to St. Louis). It’s just their third such streak since the 2008-09 season.
- Jonathan Toews and Alex DeBrincat each scored their ninth goals of the season in the loss to Carolina, three back of Patrick Kane for the team lead. The two players have combined for eight points (5g, 3a) in three games against the Blues this year.
- Both teams have struggled to keep the puck out of their own net this year – Chicago has allowed 3.72 goals per game, second most in the league (Ottawa, 4.22), while St. Louis’ 3.40 goals against per game is the fifth most. The three games between them have resulted in a combined 26 goals.